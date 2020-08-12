Flags fly atop the Great Hall of the People, where full sessions of the National People’s Congress are held. Photo: Xinhua
Vague decision by China’s top legislative body, but disqualified Hong Kong lawmakers expected to serve out Legco term: experts

  • Though Beijing did not address the issue head-on, those close to the matter say opposition Legco members barred from re-election can serve out extra year
  • One academic argued the decision undermines city’s autonomy, though pro-establishment figures insist it is ‘conducive to social stability’
Gary CheungKimmy Chung
Updated: 8:00am, 12 Aug, 2020

