The Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing’s decision to extend Legco term shows Hong Kong affairs are no longer dealt with by common law principles, legal scholar warns
- HKU law scholar Eric Cheung says Beijing’s decision highlights that Hong Kong is not following the Basic Law any more
- But lawmaker Priscilla Leung says mainland China did not interpret the Basic Law, and struck a balance between the constitutional system and reality
