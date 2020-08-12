The Legislative Council Complex in Tamar. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing’s decision to extend Legco term shows Hong Kong affairs are no longer dealt with by common law principles, legal scholar warns

  • HKU law scholar Eric Cheung says Beijing’s decision highlights that Hong Kong is not following the Basic Law any more
  • But lawmaker Priscilla Leung says mainland China did not interpret the Basic Law, and struck a balance between the constitutional system and reality
Kanis Leung
Updated: 1:40pm, 12 Aug, 2020

