A credit union servicing current and retired Hong Kong police officers has been systematically shifting its fund to mainland banks since May amid concerns over US sanctions. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s police credit union shifts billions in assets to mainland banks, citing exposure to US sanctions over national security law
- Credit union tells members they have been ‘gradually withdrawing or relocating most of our assets and investments from foreign banks’ since May
- Police chief Chris Tang and his predecessor, Stephen Lo, were among 11 local and mainland officials specifically targeted last week by economic sanctions
Topic | Hong Kong police
