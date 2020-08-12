Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the body in June. Photo: Xinhua/Shen Hong
How Beijing’s easy move to extend Hong Kong’s Legislative Council term sparked challenges for city’s two political camps
- Source says option for a provisional term following polls postponement is ‘simplest and least controversial way’ to let city focus on battling pandemic
- Opposition unsure on boycott, while pro-establishment bloc caught off guard with four disqualified rival lawmakers set to stay on
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the body in June. Photo: Xinhua/Shen Hong