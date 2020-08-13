The city legislature’s sixth term will be extended by at least a year, but it remains unclear how many of the opposition will take their seats. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: Cheng Chung-tai becomes first opposition lawmaker to reveal he will serve out Legislative Council’s extended term
- Cheng challenges others in opposition to boycott Hong Kong’s entire electoral system if they refuse to join him in the legislature
- Beijing this week lengthened Legco’s sitting by at least a year after Hong Kong’s leader delayed next month’s elections over Covid-19 risks
