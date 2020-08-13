Nathan Law had appeared on the ‘2020 Legco elections postponement’ show. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: RTHK removes programme featuring wanted Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, raising fresh concerns over press freedom
- Revelation comes just days after 200 police officers raided headquarters of newspaper Apple Daily
- Show on postponement of Legco elections aired on RTHK’s Channel 31 on July 31 but was removed from website and YouTube the following day
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
