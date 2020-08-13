Almost 40 per cent of US firms in a recent AmCham survey say they are considering leaving Hong Kong over national security law fears. Photo: Winson Wong
Some four in 10 US businesses considering leaving Hong Kong over national security law fears, survey finds

  • Respondents to the American Chamber of Commerce survey cited the law’s ambiguity, as well as reluctance among clients to deal with American firms for fear of entanglements
  • They also cited recent US sanctions and the revocation of Hong Kong’s preferential trade status as potential motivation for leaving the city
Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:43pm, 13 Aug, 2020

