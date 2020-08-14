Two women look at a banner advertising the National Security Law on Albany Road in Central in June. Photo: Felix Wong
International polling company pulls questions from Hong Kong survey over national security law fears
- London-headquartered YouGov yanks six questions from its survey, including two asking Hongkongers whether they thought the national security law damaged freedoms, or was necessary to protect the city
- Local pollsters say the broad wording of the law makes it difficult to gauge what questions or topics may run afoul of it
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Two women look at a banner advertising the National Security Law on Albany Road in Central in June. Photo: Felix Wong