A new chairman has been appointed to the board of advisers for RTHK. Photo: Dickson Lee
New chairman of Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK’s board a former lawmaker with strong ties to Beijing

  • Lam Tai-fai represented industrial functional constituency and is a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference
  • Top lawyer Thomas So who backed national security law also named to board alongside former i-Cable executive Raymond Chiu
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:07pm, 14 Aug, 2020

