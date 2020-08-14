A new chairman has been appointed to the board of advisers for RTHK. Photo: Dickson Lee
New chairman of Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK’s board a former lawmaker with strong ties to Beijing
- Lam Tai-fai represented industrial functional constituency and is a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference
- Top lawyer Thomas So who backed national security law also named to board alongside former i-Cable executive Raymond Chiu
