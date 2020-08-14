Executive councillor Ronny Tong has backed the early end to the summer break. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s advisers to cut summer break short as city continues to battle coronavirus

  • Executive councillor Ronny Tong believes move makes sense and calls for legislature to do the same
  • Among issues to be addressed is HK$550 million to study issues around creation of man-made islands for new Lantau development
Gary Cheung
Updated: 2:53pm, 14 Aug, 2020

