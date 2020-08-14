Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion at his residence in Ho Man Tin on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai denies violating national security law, calling accusations an ‘excuse to clamp down’ by Beijing
- The Apple Daily founder denies police accusations that he contributed to a group that called for US sanctions
- Insinuations that he advocates for Hong Kong independence are a ‘trap’ by the Chinese Communist Party, he says
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
