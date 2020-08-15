The opposition camp controls all but one of the 18 district councils in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Leaked Hong Kong government circular says officials can walk out of district council meetings if members violate national security law, veer off topic

  • Document states that city officials must walk out of meetings if members use slogans or songs that violate the security law
  • Circular comes after opposition candidates won a landslide victory in last year’s district council elections
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The opposition camp controls all but one of the 18 district councils in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE