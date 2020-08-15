The opposition camp controls all but one of the 18 district councils in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Leaked Hong Kong government circular says officials can walk out of district council meetings if members violate national security law, veer off topic
- Document states that city officials must walk out of meetings if members use slogans or songs that violate the security law
- Circular comes after opposition candidates won a landslide victory in last year’s district council elections
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
