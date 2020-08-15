The Legislative Council’s term has been extended by a year and four opposition lawmakers banned from seeking re-election will be allowed to serve. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong minister appeals to opposition lawmakers to serve during extended Legislative Council term

  • Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang urges rivals to set aside their differences in battle against coronavirus
  • Beijing loyalist Maria Tam says she is confident opposition would find ‘a good reason’ to remain
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 1:29pm, 15 Aug, 2020

