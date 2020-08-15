Activist Benny Tai was dismissed from his tenured position as associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong late last month over convictions tied to the 2014 Occupy protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Academics, students sign petition calling for Hong Kong universities to reverse dismissals of Benny Tai, Shiu Ka-chun over Occupy protests
- The two men, a law scholar and a social work lecturer, are appealing convictions for their activities during the 2014 protest movement
- Tai was removed from his tenured post after an earlier recommendation by the university’s senate was overruled
