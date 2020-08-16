Carrie Lam pictured during a trip to Cambridge. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam cuts ties with University of Cambridge’s Wolfson College

  • Lam accuses Wolfson College’s president of spreading groundless allegations about her in relation to the national security law
  • City leader rescinds her honorary fellowship after Professor Jane Clarke said last month that the college would consider Lam’s position
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:59am, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam pictured during a trip to Cambridge. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE