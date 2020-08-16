Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung meets the press at the Chief Executive's Office in January. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s deputy leader urges opposition lawmakers to ‘let go of their prejudices’ and serve out extended Legco term

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung appeals for legislators to cooperate as city faces unprecedented challenges
  • The calls come as the opposition mulls boycotting Beijing’s decision to extend the Legco term
Natalie Wong
Updated: 3:45pm, 16 Aug, 2020

