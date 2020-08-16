A participant lays a wreath at a ceremony on Sunday at the City Hall Memorial Garden in Central to mark the 75th anniversary of Hong Kong’s liberation from Japanese occupation in World War II. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong officials absent from ceremony marking anniversary of end of Japanese occupation
- One organiser says it’s the first year in decades that Hong Kong officials haven’t attended
- Representatives of the consuls general of Canada, the UK and the US, and from the Hong Kong Prisoners of War Association, laid wreaths at the event
