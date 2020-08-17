Lawmaker Eddie Chu has argued his opposition colleagues should not remain in the Legislative Council for its extended term. Photo: Edmond So
Opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong inclined to serve in Legislative Council for extended term, despite plea to boycott and keep democratic movement alive
- Democratic Party and Civic Party legislators support staying for extra year, but one member says this would be ‘self-defeating’
- Legislator Eddie Chu urges others not to remain and argues it goes against democratic principles
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
