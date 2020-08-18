Carrie Lam spoke with state broadcaster CGTN in an interview aired on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam admits US sanctions over national security law will be an inconvenience but says she and her colleagues ‘will not be intimidated’
- Carrie Lam says the use of financial services, credit cards may be affected but those are ‘meaningless as far as she is concerned’
- Trump administration imposed economic sanctions on her and 10 other current and former officials earlier this month over the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
