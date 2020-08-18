Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press at government headquarters in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hits out at former minister over remarks national security law could be ‘weaponised’

  • Chief executive says focus should instead be on financial systems and social media, which have already been used as tools against the government
  • She was addressing earlier remarks by Anthony Cheung, who noted such legislation could be easily abused
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie WongTony Cheung
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:04pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press at government headquarters in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE