Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press at government headquarters in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hits out at former minister over remarks national security law could be ‘weaponised’
- Chief executive says focus should instead be on financial systems and social media, which have already been used as tools against the government
- She was addressing earlier remarks by Anthony Cheung, who noted such legislation could be easily abused
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
