People head towards a footbridge leading to government offices in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
New Hong Kong civil servants told to behave or be fired, by city’s leader Carrie Lam
- Chief executive warns new recruits not to create ‘negative impression’ when posting on social media and internet
- Lam also reminds job applicants that pledging allegiance to city and swearing to uphold Basic Law now mandatory
Topic | Hong Kong politics
People head towards a footbridge leading to government offices in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang