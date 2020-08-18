People head towards a footbridge leading to government offices in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

New Hong Kong civil servants told to behave or be fired, by city’s leader Carrie Lam

  • Chief executive warns new recruits not to create ‘negative impression’ when posting on social media and internet
  • Lam also reminds job applicants that pledging allegiance to city and swearing to uphold Basic Law now mandatory
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie WongJack Lau
Natalie Wong and Jack Lau

Updated: 2:18pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People head towards a footbridge leading to government offices in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE