Carmen Cano de Lasala, the head of the European Union office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law tarnishes Hong Kong’s image and leaves European Union firms revisiting plans, bloc’s envoy says
- As she wraps up her four-year posting, Carmen Cano de Lasala warns the city’s attractiveness to businesses has suffered
- The 1,600 EU firms based in Hong Kong count on the rule of law and free flow of information, she says
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Carmen Cano de Lasala, the head of the European Union office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong