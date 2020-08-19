Carmen Cano de Lasala, the head of the European Union office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law tarnishes Hong Kong’s image and leaves European Union firms revisiting plans, bloc’s envoy says

  • As she wraps up her four-year posting, Carmen Cano de Lasala warns the city’s attractiveness to businesses has suffered
  • The 1,600 EU firms based in Hong Kong count on the rule of law and free flow of information, she says
Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:42am, 19 Aug, 2020

