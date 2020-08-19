The right to pursue private prosecutions is part of Hong Kong’s common law system. Photo: Warton Li
What are private prosecutions in Hong Kong and how often do they succeed?

  • An opposition lawmaker is pursuing a criminal charge against a police officer who shot a protester but justice minister Teresa Cheng is seeking to shut the case down
  • The city’s laws grant residents an avenue to launch such bids but prosecutors ultimately decide their merit
Lilian ChengChris Lau
Lilian Cheng and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:22pm, 19 Aug, 2020

