The right to pursue private prosecutions is part of Hong Kong’s common law system. Photo: Warton Li
Explainer |
What are private prosecutions in Hong Kong and how often do they succeed?
- An opposition lawmaker is pursuing a criminal charge against a police officer who shot a protester but justice minister Teresa Cheng is seeking to shut the case down
- The city’s laws grant residents an avenue to launch such bids but prosecutors ultimately decide their merit
Topic | Hong Kong courts
