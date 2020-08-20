A man walks past a banner promoting the national security law in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ex-Hong Kong minister doubles down on warning national security law can be ‘weaponised’ by any side

  • Former secretary for transport and housing Anthony Cheung argues he earlier mentioned the risk only as a precaution and did not mean abuse had happened
  • He points to other countries with their own strict legislation and how events had shaped the way governments used national security regulation
Gary Cheung
Updated: 11:21am, 20 Aug, 2020

