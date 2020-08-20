Hong Kong’s oldest anti-establishment party has decided to let city residents decide if its lawmakers should sit for a Legislative Council term extended by Beijing. Photo: May Tse
To serve or not to serve? Hong Kong’s Democratic Party to poll city residents on whether to stay for extended Legislative Council term

  • Beijing’s decision to extend Legco has created a rift between pan-democrats who wish to continue serving and localists arguing for a collective boycott
  • The citywide survey will be conducted by an independent pollster, though when it will take place has yet to be decided
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Updated: 4:18pm, 20 Aug, 2020

