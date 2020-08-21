The Legislative Council’s term has been extended by a year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong public split on whether lawmakers should stay for extended term but most opposition supporters favour boycott, poll finds
- Survey finds 37 per cent of respondents support all incumbent lawmakers serving out term while 41 per cent oppose them staying
- But among those who identify themselves as opposition supporters, just 19 per cent say lawmakers should see out the legislature’s extended term
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
