The Legislative Council’s term has been extended by a year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong public split on whether lawmakers should stay for extended term but most opposition supporters favour boycott, poll finds

  • Survey finds 37 per cent of respondents support all incumbent lawmakers serving out term while 41 per cent oppose them staying
  • But among those who identify themselves as opposition supporters, just 19 per cent say lawmakers should see out the legislature’s extended term
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Kimmy ChungNatalie Wong
Kimmy Chung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:51pm, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Legislative Council’s term has been extended by a year. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE