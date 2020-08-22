Hong Kong’s labour and welfare minister Law Chi-kwong (right). Photo: Felix Wong
‘I considered resigning over protests’: Hong Kong’s labour minister and only cabinet member with opposition background

  • Law Chi-kwong who was pressured by former Democratic Party colleagues to step down at height of civil unrest, gives candid television interview
  • He says extradition bill was withdrawn because of peaceful July 9 protest, and not the intense clash three days later outside legislature
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 2:36pm, 22 Aug, 2020

