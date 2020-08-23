Anti-government protesters open their umbrellas as police approach during an unlawful demonstration on July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong civil service chief defends guidelines calling for firing of city employees charged with protesting during probation period
- Civil service chief rejects criticism that dismissals violate presumption of innocence, saying that is an issue for courts, not employers, to weigh
- ‘We cannot just use the bar of criminal responsibility to decide whether the staffer should pass probation,’ Patrick Nip says in TV appearance
