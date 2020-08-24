Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to neighbouring Shenzhen in September to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the tech hub’s special economic zone. Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/DPA
Hong Kong elite expected to attend as Shenzhen hosts President Xi Jinping for September celebration of special economic zone’s 40th anniversary
- While city leader Carrie Lam will be in attendance, it’s not yet known if she or the Hong Kong delegation will secure a meeting with the president
- Analysts suggest their success in doing so will signal the city’s ongoing relevance to the neighbouring tech hub despite its recent travails
Topic | Shenzhen
