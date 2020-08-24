Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to neighbouring Shenzhen in September to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the tech hub’s special economic zone. Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/DPA
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elite expected to attend as Shenzhen hosts President Xi Jinping for September celebration of special economic zone’s 40th anniversary

  • While city leader Carrie Lam will be in attendance, it’s not yet known if she or the Hong Kong delegation will secure a meeting with the president
  • Analysts suggest their success in doing so will signal the city’s ongoing relevance to the neighbouring tech hub despite its recent travails
Topic |   Shenzhen
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to neighbouring Shenzhen in September to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the tech hub’s special economic zone. Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE