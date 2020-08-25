A Hong Kong resident receives a Covid-19 testing kit in Sai Kung. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges opposition to get behind Covid-19 tests, which she says can help kick start city’s economy
- Chief executive urges those who have spoken out against scheme to stop using it to play politics
- Tests will help government feel safer when making decisions on social-distancing measures, Lam says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Hong Kong resident receives a Covid-19 testing kit in Sai Kung. Photo: Felix Wong