A Hong Kong resident receives a Covid-19 testing kit in Sai Kung. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges opposition to get behind Covid-19 tests, which she says can help kick start city’s economy

  • Chief executive urges those who have spoken out against scheme to stop using it to play politics
  • Tests will help government feel safer when making decisions on social-distancing measures, Lam says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:15pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong resident receives a Covid-19 testing kit in Sai Kung. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE