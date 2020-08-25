Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her only aspiration has been to serve. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses veiled criticism from cabinet colleague that power causes negative impact on individuals
- Lam says her only aspiration has been serving people and she will ‘listen to public opinion with a more humble attitude’
- Earlier, Law Chi-kwong, the only opposition member in her cabinet, said power brings great negative impact on individuals
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her only aspiration has been to serve. Photo: Sam Tsang