Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her only aspiration has been to serve. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses veiled criticism from cabinet colleague that power causes negative impact on individuals

  • Lam says her only aspiration has been serving people and she will ‘listen to public opinion with a more humble attitude’
  • Earlier, Law Chi-kwong, the only opposition member in her cabinet, said power brings great negative impact on individuals
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 8:24pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her only aspiration has been to serve. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE