Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (second right) at the opening ceremony of the new border link in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hails opening of new border checkpoint between city and Shenzhen

  • The Heung Yuen Wai-Liantang crossing will be the first land-based one in Hong Kong with direct access facilities for both passengers and vehicles
  • But the checkpoint will now open only for cargo, because of the pandemic
Topic |   Shenzhen
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 2:36pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (second right) at the opening ceremony of the new border link in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE