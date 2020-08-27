02:44
Two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers among 16 arrested over Yuen Long attack and Tuen Mun protest
Opposition lawmakers to be charged over Yuen Long attack and Tuen Mun Park rally, and will appear in court on Thursday, sources say
- Democratic Party’s Lam Cheuk-ting to face count of rioting over incident inside MTR station on July 21
- His colleague Ted Hui faces multiple charges in connection with July 6 protest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
