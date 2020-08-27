Andy Li had been arrested in Hong Kong on August 10. Photo: Handout
National security law: arrested Hong Kong activist among group caught by China’s coastguard while fleeing to Taiwan, sources confirm
- Andy Li, who was arrested in a Hong Kong police swoop on August 10, was detained in mainland China on suspicion of unlawfully crossing the border
- Coastguard says its Guangdong force intercepted vessel on Sunday morning in Chinese waters off southeastern Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
