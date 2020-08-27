Democratic Party lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting (centre) and Ted Hui (to his left) outside West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition lawmaker granted bail over rioting charge tied to Yuen Long attack as police chief denies force ‘rewriting history’
- Democratic Party’s Lam Cheuk-ting defiant as he emerges from court, accusing authorities of failing to bring perpetrators to justice
- Police Commissioner Chris Tang wades into controversy over previous remarks by senior officer, saying force should focus on facts
