Democratic Party lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting (centre) and Ted Hui (to his left) outside West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition lawmaker granted bail over rioting charge tied to Yuen Long attack as police chief denies force ‘rewriting history’

  • Democratic Party’s Lam Cheuk-ting defiant as he emerges from court, accusing authorities of failing to bring perpetrators to justice
  • Police Commissioner Chris Tang wades into controversy over previous remarks by senior officer, saying force should focus on facts

Chris LauChristy LeungJasmine Siu
Updated: 12:37am, 28 Aug, 2020

