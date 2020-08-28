Chief Executive Carrie Lam sat down for a detailed interview with Phoenix Satellite Television’s Sally Wu. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam admits to being caught out by protests: ‘I’m an administrator that doesn’t understand politics’
- City’s chief executive tells Phoenix Satellite Television she could not have predicted protests that erupted out of her doomed extradition bill
- Lam also says family trusts her 100 per cent because ‘they know what I’m doing is right’
