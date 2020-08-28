The Chinese flag flies outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police want mainland China officials in national security office to help with return of Taiwan speedboat escapees, source says

  • Group of 12 caught by Chinese Coast Guard trying to flee city now being held over the border
  • Source says police are liaising with the Office for Safeguarding National Security

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:56pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese flag flies outside the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE