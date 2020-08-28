Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting displays the letter he received from police thanking him for ‘fulfilling’ his responsibility in reporting the crime. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition lawmaker injured in Yuen Long station attack accuses police of shutting him out as witness

  • Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting questions why the force cancelled his appointment to give a further statement on one of the most controversial episodes of last year’s social unrest
  • Lam says his arrest on rioting charge stemming from same incident has only strengthened his resolve to serve as legislator in extended term

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 7:05pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting displays the letter he received from police thanking him for ‘fulfilling’ his responsibility in reporting the crime. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE