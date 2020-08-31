The national security law was once again at the centre of diplomatic tensions involving China, the US and others in its second month of operation. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong national security law: Jimmy Lai arrest, sanctions war and extradition reprisals mark the legislation’s second month in force
- Beijing-decreed legislation continues to dominate the agenda since its introduction on June 30
- High-profile arrests, suspension of extradition deals involving Hong Kong and responses by social and traditional media feature heavily
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
