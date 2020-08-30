Police officers were out in force in Mong Kok on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: police enter two malls, issue Covid-19 fines as dozens gather to mark one year since Prince Edward station chaos

  • More than 100 officers stop and search those in the Moko and Langham Place malls, issuing fines to around a dozen people
  • Calls had earlier circulated online for a march to Prince Edward MTR station to mark the anniversary of one of most controversial incidents of social unrest

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:03pm, 30 Aug, 2020

