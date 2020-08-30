A view of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, which released a statement condemning critics of the city’s Beijing-backed mass coronavirus testing scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mainland representatives lash out at critics of mass Covid-19 testing scheme, accusing them of ‘slander’ and ‘despicable behaviour’
- The central government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and Beijing’s liaison office in the city accuse local activists of undermining the testing scheme
- Linking criticisms to last year’s unrest, HKMAO warns those supporting ‘black violence’ will ‘suffer heavy blows’ under new national security law
