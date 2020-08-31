Jimmy Sham of Civil Human Rights Front was attacked on August 29 last year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong teenager found guilty of conspiracy to attack activist Jimmy Sham during anti-government protests

  • Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham was attacked when having lunch at Via Restaurant on Tak Hing Street in Jordan on August 29 last year
  • The convict, who was only 15 at the time of the assault, had earlier admitted to tailing the activist and driving his two armed assailants for HK$3,000

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:14pm, 31 Aug, 2020

