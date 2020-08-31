Jimmy Sham of Civil Human Rights Front was attacked on August 29 last year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong teenager found guilty of conspiracy to attack activist Jimmy Sham during anti-government protests
- Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham was attacked when having lunch at Via Restaurant on Tak Hing Street in Jordan on August 29 last year
- The convict, who was only 15 at the time of the assault, had earlier admitted to tailing the activist and driving his two armed assailants for HK$3,000
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Jimmy Sham of Civil Human Rights Front was attacked on August 29 last year. Photo: Jonathan Wong