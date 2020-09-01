A testing facility in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Carrie Lam dismisses claims of government’s unpopularity hindering mass testing, hits out at workers’ union

  • She was pointing to the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, an opposition union formed by frontline staff at public hospitals amid last year’s protests
  • Chief executive says errors are bound to happen in scientific tests, but ‘worries and fears’ are being spread by people who lack understanding

Chris Lau
Updated: 3:44pm, 1 Sep, 2020

A testing facility in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Winson Wong
