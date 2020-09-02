Sixtus Baggio Leung (white shirt) and Yau Wai-ching are blocked from entering the Legislative Council chamber on November 2, 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Ousted Hong Kong lawmaker Baggio Leung loses appeal to clear name over 2016 storming of Legislative Council

  • Baggio must now serve four weeks for unlawful assembly after a chaotic incident in which he and Yau Wai-ching attempted to take their oaths of office
  • The duo were unseated following swearing-in antics that prompted a Basic Law interpretation by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:18pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sixtus Baggio Leung (white shirt) and Yau Wai-ching are blocked from entering the Legislative Council chamber on November 2, 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE