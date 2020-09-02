Lawmaker Raymond Chan met with Legislative Council president Andrew Leung on Wednesday to reveal his intention to step down in September. Photo: Sam TsangLawmaker Raymond Chan met with Legislative Council president Andrew Leung on Wednesday to reveal his intention to step down in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lawmaker Raymond Chan met with Legislative Council president Andrew Leung on Wednesday to reveal his intention to step down in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Opposition lawmaker Raymond Chan becomes first to say he intends to exit Hong Kong’s Legislative Council rather than serve extended term

  • Chan met with Legco president Andrew Leung on Wednesday to explain his intentions, following up on a letter to staff members the day before
  • The lawmaker said the move cannot be called a resignation given the Basic Law’s traditional four-year limit and that he expects his end-of-term gratuity

Chris Lau
Updated: 4:40pm, 2 Sep, 2020

