Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to install large turnstiles inside building after opposition lawmakers stormed meetings

  • The barriers, 1.8 metres in height, will be set up outside meeting rooms to prevent proceedings being interrupted again
  • Move signed off by pro-establishment committee, while more metal fencing to be installed at entrances to complex

Natalie Wong and Jack Lau

Updated: 9:41pm, 3 Sep, 2020

