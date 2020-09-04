A police officer raises a flag warning protesters they could be in violation of the new national security law in Causeway Bay on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: UN rights experts send Beijing joint letter urging compliance with human rights obligations
- ‘Express curtailment’ of freedom of expression, interference with civil society’s ability to operate among issues cited in 14-page missive
- The letter was signed by six UN special rapporteurs and the vice-chair of the international body’s working group on arbitrary detention
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
