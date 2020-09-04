Hong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong opposition will only listen to own supporters in Legislative Council survey, to avoid outside interference
- Camp split over whether to serve for extended term after Beijing backed decision to delay elections
- Survey will be conducted by Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute and focus on small sample of city’s population
