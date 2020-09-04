Hong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition will only listen to own supporters in Legislative Council survey, to avoid outside interference

  • Camp split over whether to serve for extended term after Beijing backed decision to delay elections
  • Survey will be conducted by Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute and focus on small sample of city’s population

Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:55pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong lawmakers will serve an extra year after the Legislative Council’s term was extended following the cancellation of this year’s elections. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE