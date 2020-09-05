Police on patrol earlier this year in Tsim Sha Tsui, where protesters plan to rally on Sunday. Photo: Sam TsangPolice on patrol earlier this year in Tsim Sha Tsui, where protesters plan to rally on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police to deploy 2,000 riot officers for planned anti-government rally against Legislative Council elections delay

  • Organisers hope 50,000 activists will attend unauthorised anti-government rally against delay to Legco polls and the national security law
  • Water cannons and armoured vehicles on standby as part of heavy police presence for Sunday’s planned event

Christy Leung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:28pm, 5 Sep, 2020

