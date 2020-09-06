People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) being escorted away by police near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay earlier this year. Photo: May TsePeople Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) being escorted away by police near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay earlier this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi arrested by police’s national security unit amid calls for protest in Kowloon

  • Leading figure of group People Power detained on suspicion of uttering seditious words
  • Under the national security law imposed by Beijing, it is an offence to incite others to engage in acts of secession, subversion and terrorism

Tony Cheung
Updated: 11:58am, 6 Sep, 2020

