People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) being escorted away by police near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay earlier this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi arrested by police’s national security unit amid calls for protest in Kowloon
- Leading figure of group People Power detained on suspicion of uttering seditious words
- Under the national security law imposed by Beijing, it is an offence to incite others to engage in acts of secession, subversion and terrorism
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) being escorted away by police near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay earlier this year. Photo: May Tse